Iske, Gorgene M. May 27, 1943 - September 26, 2019 North Bend, NE. Died at Nye Legacy in Fremont, NE. Gorgene was born to Ewald and Marie (Laaker) Dunklau. She grew up on a farm near Arlington, NE. Survivors include children, Laurie (Jim) Griswa, Kathy (Tom) Mensik, Christine Balch, Steven (Tori) Iske, Daniel (Stacy) Iske, and Carl (Kari) Iske; 7 grandchildren; and sisters, Marian Lottman, and Linda (Larry) Shepard. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Tuesday, October 1, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend. VISITATION: 5-8pm on Monday at the Church, with PRAYER SERVICE at 7pm. Burial in Woodland Cemetery in North Bend. Memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church, or the North Bend Central Foundation. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159

