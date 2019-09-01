Isaacson, Larry "Zeke"

Isaacson, Larry "Zeke" November 15, 1937 - August 29, 2019 Age 81 of Lincoln, NE. He was born in Holdrege, NE to Phillip and Bertha (English) Isaacson. He is survived by his sons, Ron Isaacson and Jeff Isaacson, both of Lincoln. SERVICES will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, September 3, at Wyuka Funeral Home. VISITATION will be from 12Noon until 2pm on Tuesday, September 3rd. Interment in Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to Berean Church or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com WYUKA FUNERAL HOME 3600 "O" St., Lincoln, NE 402-474-3600 Condolences at www.wyuka.com

