Irwin, Doris H.

Irwin, Doris H. April 20, 1922 - August 7, 2019 Of Council Bluffs. Doris worked at the Martin Bomber Plant in Omaha during WWII and then at St. Bernard's Hospital and the Council Bluffs School District as a cook for over 30 years retiring in 1987. Preceded by parents, Rolland and Via (Bates) Blakely; husband, Robert W. Irwin in 1984; daughter, Margaret Jackson in 2013; son, Dennis Irwin in 2016; five sisters and two brothers. Survived by her son, Sam (Evelyn) Irwin of Council Bluffs; seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Janeen Irwin of Council Bluffs; son-in-law, Ken Jackson of Fort Worth, TX; nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family: Sunday, 1-3pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at the funeral home. Interment: Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.