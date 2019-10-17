Inzauro, Terry L. August 15, 1943 - October 12, 2019 Age 76, passed away Saturday. Terry was born to Walter and Jean Bunce in Omaha, NE. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Jean; brother, Richard. Terry is survived by her 5 children, Justin (Lourosa), Terry Lee (Wendy), Candice, Cynthia (Robert) Inzauro-Moir, Angel; multiple grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Gathering of friends and family will be held 11am Friday, October 18, 2019 at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

