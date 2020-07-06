Inzauro, Joseph M., Sr. August 26, 1926 - June 26, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Bridget; son, Thomas Inzauro; and brother, Carl Inzauro. Survived by brothers, Jack Inzauro, and Louie Inzauro; sister, Louise McBreen; sister-in-law, Shirley Inzauro; sons: Joe Inzauro Jr. and wife, Shelly, Tony Inzauro and wife, Diane, Michael Inzauro, John Inzauro, and Donald Inzauro; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 7, 47pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 8, 10am at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. INTERMENT: St. Mary Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at the South Omaha Eagles Club, 6607 Sunshine Drive. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Inzauro, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.