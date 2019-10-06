Inks, Shane Edward

Inks, Shane Edward March 8, 1988 - September 28, 2019 Age 31. Shane was a kind, funny, caring person with a huge heart. He always went out of his way to help others. He is loved and will be dearly missed by so many. Preceded in death by sister Sarah; father John; and uncle Richard. Survived by his mother, Sue Inks-Krocker (Tyler); sisters, Savannah Broughton (Barry), and Lily Inks; grandparents, Sidonia "Jean" Schaefer (George), and Earl and Janet Inks; and many friends and relatives. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, October 9, at 3pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel with VISITATION one hour prior to Service. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

