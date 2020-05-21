Ingram, Lawrence L. April 13, 1944 - May 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mary Ingram; brothers, Ester and Robert Ingram; and sisters, Linia Gude, and Leeotha Jones-Dye. Survived by daughters, Shawn, Angela, and Alexandria Ingram; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a number of other friends, relatives and Mt. Calvary Church Family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sat. 5/24/2020, 10:30AM at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha, NE; Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE. 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

