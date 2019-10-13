Ingram, Donnie E.

Ingram, Donnie E. September 2, 1949 - October 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Don and Vera Ingram; brother Mike; and nephew Mikey. Survived by wife Jan; children: Tracy (Rocky), Randy (Heather), and Jason (Nikki); 10 grandchildren; brother, Ron (Marlene); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITAION: Monday, October 14, from 2-8pm, with family Recieving friends from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES: Tuesday, October 15, at 10:30am at Trinity Lutheran Family Life Center, 520 W. Lincoln St., Papillion. Memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

