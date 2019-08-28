Ingham, Charles O. May 25, 1930 - August 24, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Dora Ingham; son, Daniel Ingham; daughter, Ann Ingham. Survived by children: June Osbahr, David (Virginia) Ingham, Cheri (Fred) Klauzer, Glen (Annette) Ingham, Mark (Terrie) Ingham, Lesa (JD) Leamons, Cathy (Leo) Pappas; sister, Rita (Bob) Epley; 30 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. SERVICES: 10am Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.