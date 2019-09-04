Ingalls, Isabelle June 23, 1930 - August 26, 2019 Age 89. Tuesday, September 3rd, GUILD ROSARY 4:30pm; VISITATION 5-7pm; followed by a VIGIL SERVICE 7pm, all at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 4th, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

