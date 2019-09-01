Ingalls, Isabelle

Ingalls, Isabelle June 23, 1930 - August 26, 2019 Age 89. Preceded in death by husband Robert "Bob"; infant daughter Mary Ellen; parents Jerry and Gertrude Cruit; brother Ken Cruit; sister Mary Cruit Staples; and sister-in-law Betty Ingalls. Survived by children Catherine, Steve (Patti), Mark (Linda), and Kevin (Shawn) Ingalls; grandchildren Leslie Aramayo (Alan), Crystina Nichols, Tara and Aimee Ingalls; siblings Jim Cruit, Evelyn Johnson (Craig), Marguerite Colwell, Sheila Jacobs (Joe), and Patrick Cruit (Jackie); brother-in-law Don Ingalls; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Isabelle was a strong and optimistic person. She was especially dedicated to her Catholic faith and her family. The family extends special thanks to the Home Instead staff especially careivers Phyllis and Liz, and the staff at Brookstone Village for their wonderful care. Tuesday, September 3rd, GUILD ROSARY 4:30pm; VISITATION 5-7pm; followed by a VIGIL SERVICE 7pm, all at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 4th, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

