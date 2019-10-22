Indracek, Barbara J. August 18, 1945 - October 18, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Frank and Marie. Survived by sister, Joyce (John) DiBaise; niece Jill Borcher; and great-nephew Zach Borcher. VISITATION begins Wednesday 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

