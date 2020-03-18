Incontro, Richard A. Sr. July 20, 1938 - March 14, 2020 Preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Lucille (Miloni); parents, Joe and Rose Incontro. Survived by children, Denette Heim, Rick (Lynette), J.J. (Kelly), and Tom Incontro; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Catholic Services will be family only. Cards can be mailed to family members or to the mortuary who will forward them to the family. The Incontro family thanks everyone for their love, support and prayers. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

