Terrill White It's been 26 years without you and your smile. We know Heaven enjoys you now. Our loving memories of you keep us going. Love and miss you, Mom, Dad, Brianna, Terrell, Briel, Will, family and friends

To plant a tree in memory of Terrill White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.