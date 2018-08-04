In Memory of
Oct 30, 1943 - Aug 4, 2008
It's been 10 years since you were taken from us. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you. You truly were one of the angels among us with a heart of gold. You've made a tremendous impact on so many lives! We miss you and your warm voice, companionship, and unconditional love. You are always with us in our hearts and as our guardian angel.
David • Diane • Steven
Karen, "Thank you" for the 45 years that we were able to share together! Much Love, Kenneth
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.