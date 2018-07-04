Apr 5, 1957 - Jul 4, 2010
They say there is a reason. They say that time will heal. But neither time or reason will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles. No one knows how many times we have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something, so there won't be any doubt. You're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to be without.
Love, Theresa, Aaron, Lindsay, and Kyle
