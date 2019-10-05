Tony Prusha Gone 31 years today; gone forever, How we miss your smiling face, But you left us to remember. None on earth can take your place. A happy home we once enjoyed, How sweet the memory still, But death has left a loneliness, The world can never fill. Love and Miss you so much. Illa, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.