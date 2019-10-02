Taylor, Darrell Antonio Sr. AKA Sugar Bear

Happy 45th Birthday - Serenity Darrell Antonio Taylor SR. AKA Sugar Bear God grant me the serenity to accept the things I can not change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time; Enjoying one moment at a time; Accepting hardships as the pathways to peace; Taking as he did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it; Trusting that he will make all things right if I surrender to his will; That I maybe reasonably happy in this life and supremely happy with him forever in the next. You will never be forgotten. We all love and miss your dearly. #1 Mom Ruth; Pops Daryl, Sis Talycia, Bro Will, Sons Darrell Jr. Adrrell, Antrell and Andrell Taylor. Wife Tammy, G-babies Darrell III and Ava Taylor, KV baby, Lil Princess, Step-Father Michael Ladd, Aunt Nettie and Family. And the rest of family and friends. Rest In Love.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.