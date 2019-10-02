Taylor, Darrell Antonio Sr. AKA Sugar Bear

Happy 45th Birthday - Serenity Darrell Antonio Taylor SR. AKA Sugar Bear God grant me the serenity to accept the things I can not change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time; Enjoying one moment at a time; Accepting hardships as the pathways to peace; Taking as he did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it; Trusting that he will make all things right if I surrender to his will; That I maybe reasonably happy in this life and supremely happy with him forever in the next. You will never be forgotten. We all love and miss your dearly. #1 Mom Ruth; Pops Daryl, Sis Talycia, Bro Will, Sons Darrell Jr. Adrrell, Antrell and Andrell Taylor. Wife Tammy, G-babies Darrell III and Ava Taylor, KV baby, Lil Princess, Step-Father Michael Ladd, Aunt Nettie and Family. And the rest of family and friends. Rest In Love.

