Swanson, Donald Kenneth "Don"

Donald Kenneth "Don" Swanson July 25, 1927 - November 23, 2004 Swanson, Donald Kenneth July 25, 1927 - November 23, 2004 Dad, you left us 15 years ago two days before Thanksgiving and this year Mom left us on Thanksgiving. (See obituary for Swanson, Mylet Elaine (Barelman). Since the Angels have taken Mom to join you, Thanksgiving will never be the same. Love, Sandy and Joanie

