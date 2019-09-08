Sunderman, Norman

Norman Sunderman God called you Home to Heaven two years ago on September 9th, after several years of severe pain. We have missed you every day since. We could depend on you to have our backs for everything we needed. You were always there for us. Your last words were how much you loved each of us. Rest in Peace my husband until we are together again. We love you. Hazel, Chris and Laura, Dana and John, Debbie and Jeff, Craig, Kirk and Sue, Kevin and Michelle;17 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

