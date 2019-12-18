Stokes, Dee (Eberly)

Dee (Eberly) Stokes December 18, 1930 - December 14, 2018 Happy Birthday Mom. It's been a year and we miss you every day -- especially at Christmastime. We are so thankful that you were and always will be our mother. You were a wonderful example of faith, hope and love. You taught us first to love God and then to love and serve others. We will love and miss you always. Your daughters, Sandy, Kriss, Denise, Val, and your many loving grandchildren.

