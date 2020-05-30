Stavneak, Christine

Christine Stavneak Christine, I held you in my arms the day we were married. I held you in my arms the day you died so suddenly at home. I'll hold you in my arms as we dance a polka at our 50th anniversary today. Then I'll return you to Jesus who will hold you in His arms until we can be together again and I can hold you for all eternity. With all my love, Ray.

