Starks, Colleen Jo (Whitaker)

Colleen Jo Starks (Whitaker) My Mother was my mirror. I always found my best self reflected in her eyes. The day she left us 10 years ago I thought I had to accept that my reflection was lost. What I've realized over the last decade is that her reflection is all around me. My Mother is reflected in her children. And her loss forces me to find my best self in my own reflection which I am forever grateful for. My sister CaTrina is an amazing mother. Her love and sacrifice for her 3 boys feels like my Mom through and through. If I ever miss my Mother's voice and unconditional love - I can look at how CaTrina shows up for her children and my Mother is right in front of me again. My baby brother Ronald is the most consistent and diligent person I know. His dedication to his word and his inert need to live his life as a dependable soul for his family is Colleen through and through. My Mother was the go-to for everyone. From programming the VCR to nursing someone back to health she was all things to everyone. Just like my baby brother. Andrea - there was a night a few days after my Mother passed when I was walking to the car and I looked up and I swear I saw my Mother looking at me. It was the moment I realized just how much our youngest sibling looks like my mother. She's fierce and tenacious and possesses the kind of laugh that will make you laugh as well even if you don't want to. Ten years later I know that energy never dissipates. Love is eternal and power is transformative. Colleen Jo Starks was energy, love, and power personified. I thank you for being my Mother and for teaching me how to love with every fiber of my being. Like I promised you - we all are okay. Continue to rest and one two-step with Daddy in the clouds. Love, Troy III, CaTrina, Ronald and Andrea Jo ~~~~~~~~~~ I'm wiser now I'm not the foolish girl You used to know So long ago I'm stronger now I've learned from my mistakes Which way to go And I should know I put myself aside To do it in your way But now I need To do it all alone And I am not afraid To try it on my own I don't care If I'm right or wrong I'll live my life the way I feel No matter what I'll keep it real, you know Time for me to do it on my own - Try It On My Own, Whitney Houston
