Standley, Dale E.

Dale E. Standley, Auctioneer It's been five long years since you left us, but we love you still and we always will. We all miss you so much. All our love, Wife Donna and family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.