Smith, Katherine Janice

Katherine Janice Smith It was five years ago today that your wings took you away to an Eternal Life of no suffering, no hurting, no pain, which is the only ease to our brain. Please keep your eyes on us daily to help us stay strong, with your love from above we can't go wrong. With our love always, Thermon, James, Robin, Keith, and family

