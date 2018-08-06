We miss you from your hunting chair. Your loving smile and gentle air. Your vacant place no one can fill. We miss you Larry and always will.

Loved and remembered by us all.

Mom, Dad, Brother, Sisters,

Nieces, and Nephew

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.