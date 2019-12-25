Skryja, Michael Joseph "Mike" This is our third Christmas without you. Still miss you, especially during the holidays. We love you, Dad, Mom, and brother Chris (Megan); nephews Kemper and Kael

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Skryja as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

