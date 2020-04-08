Schneckenberger, Kristopher

Kristopher Schneckenberger November 5, 1984 - April 8, 2008 You are missed and thought of every day. Wish you were here. Love, your family

To plant a tree in memory of Kristopher Schneckenberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.