Sep 9, 1956 - Jul 8, 2009
You left us nine years ago...
I wish we would have known.
I wish you would have come to
us. I wish you hadn't been alone.
I wish you were still here. Love
you always, missing you forever.
Nate, Sarah, Carlee,
Nathan Jr. & Myles
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.