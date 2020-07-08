Frank O. Sanderholm III Sept 9, 1956 - July 8, 2009 You have been gone 11 years. There is still not a day that goes by that you aren't thought of. You asked for so little, and gave so very much. We will love and miss you forever. Nate, Sarah, Carlee, Nathan and Myles

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Sanderholm, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.