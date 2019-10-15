Philip A. Sadler June 14, 1984 - October 15, 2003 Fall brings beauty and change. It brings memories of a beautiful life cut short. A wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend with a great smile and so much more life to explore. You are always in our hearts and we miss you. All our Love: Dad, Mom, Brother, and Sister.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.