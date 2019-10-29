Nicholas D. Rynders May 26, 1986 - October 29, 2005 This is for someone wonderful and as loved as one could be. You were everything in life and meant the world to us. Sometimes life can be unkind when hearts are torn in two, but nothing ever could compare to the pain of losing you. All the love you left behind forever will live on, and so until we meet again, rest peacefully, dear one. Love Always and Forever, Your Family

