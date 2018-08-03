1 year, still loved, still missed

Miss your laugh, your heart, your smile

Love, Deb (Nana)

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.