Reverend Eddie L. Rogers Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal Love leaves a memorry that no one can steal Love, Wife, Mary E. Rogers, Daughter Carol Jean Rogers, Sons Keith Rogers and Luther Rogers

To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.