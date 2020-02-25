Peggy Renshaw My wife who left my side 19 years ago. My memories of you are like threads of gold, Never to tarnish and never too grow old There is a special place in my heart which is yours alone, And a part of my life that only you own. I love and miss you always and forever Your husband David

