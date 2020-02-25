Peggy Renshaw Our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who left our lives 19 years ago...There is a place in our hearts which is yours, alone and part of our lives no one can own. To love, to cherish and never forget, for deep in our hearts your memory is kept. We love and miss you always and forever. Tracy, John, Carrie, Tyler, Heidi, Kaitlyn, Jailyn, John Jr. and Wyatt

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Renshaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

