John Michael Querry December 21, 1967 - March 4, 2012 You've been gone eight years. Today, we will raise a glass and remember the good times and happier days. You are forever in my heart and always on my mind. Love and miss you, Dad

To plant a tree in memory of John Querry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.