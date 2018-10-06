Gone, dear Tony; gone forever, How we miss your smiling face, But you left us to remember None on earth can take your place. A happy home we once enjoyed, How sweet the memory still, But death has left a loneliness, The world can never fill. Love and Miss you so much. Illa, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren Cadin, Shamus, Aubrey, Isaac, Violet, Colton, and Alex.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.