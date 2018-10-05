Gone, dear Tony; gone forever, How we miss your smiling face, But you left us to remember None on earth can take your place. A happy home we once enjoyed, How sweet the memory still, But death has left a loneliness, The world can never fill. Love and Miss you so much. Illa, children, grandchildren,
and great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.