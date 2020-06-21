Pettit, Scott

Scott Pettit It is not COVID-19 but Pancreatic Cancer that is the reason I can't mask my sadness of you being gone 13 years. It is not the Corona virus but Pancreatic Cancer that is the reason for our social distancing of 6 feet (deep) and an Eternity apart. It is not a virus or Pancreatic Cancer that will ever stop me from loving you!

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Pettit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.