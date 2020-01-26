Peters, Michael T.

Michael T. Peters February 19, 1996 - January 26, 2017 Your humor, talent, kindness and love will be with us always. We love and miss you more than words can say. With gratitude to Michael's organ donors who gave Michael the Gift of Life, and the world the Gift of Michael.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.