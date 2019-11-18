Bryan Lee Peck May 17, 1981 - November 18, 1999 20 years ago you left us with broken hearts. We will love you forever, we will miss you for always, we know we will see you again. -- Dad, Mom, Amanda and family, and Grandma Doris

