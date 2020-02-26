Parkison, Gordon L.

Gordon L. Parkison April 19, 1921 - February 26, 2008 It's been twleve years since you've been gone. Deep in our hearts you'll always stay, loved and remembered every day. YOUR LOVING FAMILY

