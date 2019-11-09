Olsen, Cathy (Guinn)

In Loving Memory Cathy Olsen (Guinn) July 30, 1956 - November 9, 2013 They say there is a reason They say that time will heal But neither time nor reason Will change the way I feel No one knows the heartache That lies behind my smile No one knows the many times I have broken down and cried I want to tell you something So there won't be any doubt You're so wonderful to think of But so hard to be without

