(Oliver) Fisher, Betty

Betty Jean (Oliver) Fisher It's been 16 years today since you left to be with God. We all miss you so much! You were a good wife, mother and grandmother that the family all loved. "Betty, you are always on my mind and I miss you so much!" Love you forever, ''Chick'' Fisher and family.

