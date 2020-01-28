Betty Lou O'Neill Mom, today would have been your 90th earthly birthday, and six years ago today we also celebrated your "Home Going Service." So we want to say that we love and miss you so much and your spirit is always with us. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MOM. Love, your family

To plant a tree in memory of Betty O'Neill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.