Frank Novak It's been 12 years since you've been gone...Miss you. Love, Mom and Kids

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Novak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.