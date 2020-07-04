Diana Novak You left us to return to God one year ago today. I'll always remember your smile and laughter. You are greatly missed by all your friends. Matt

To plant a tree in memory of Diana Novak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.