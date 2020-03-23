Moore, Dennis "Stub"

Dennis "Stub" Moore March 23, 2019 No one ever prepared us for the deep pain that would be felt with your death. No one prepared us that the pain would continue for so long. Yet here we are, a very long, painful year later without you. What helps keep us going is every encounter with someone that knew you, what a breath of fresh air. Truly beautiful people have no idea the impact they have on someone else's life. Clearly, you were one of those truly beautiful people. The impact you had on your family, the Church and the community in general is priceless and has not gone unnoticed! People from countless places have shared stories, laughter and even some tears about how you impacted their life and how much they miss you. We are so proud! Thank you for the life you lived on Earth, thank you for the example you set and thank you for the many memories. You are missed by so many. We love you and miss you. Please keep watching over us!

