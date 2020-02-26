Monaghan Munoz, Elaine C.

Elaine C. Monaghan Mu�oz February 26, 1954 - June 21, 2014 Remembering you on your birthday. To my brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, to my husband, to every member of the family, to my friends: Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes we enjoyed together. Play, smile, think of me. Pray for me. Let my name be ever the household word that it always was. Let it be spoken without effect. Without the trace of a shadow on it. Nothing is past; nothing is lost. One brief moment and all will be as it was before only better, infinitely happier and forever we will all be one together with Christ. Your Guardian Angel and Your Sunshine, Elaine

